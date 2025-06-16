Range Extended EVs That Are the Current Rage Were First Created By Ferdinand Porsche In 1901

Looking back through the history of the automobile, you come across certain chapters that seem out of chronological order—they seem ahead of their time. One such chapter is the Lohner-Porsche Mixte, which, by the exact definition we use today, is an extended-range electric vehicle... from 1901. It was an evolution of early EV prototypes designed by Ferdinand Porsche, the German automotive engineer, founder of Porsche AG and father of the Volkswagen Beetle. His very first automotive designs were electric vehicles. Porsche created them in his mid-20s while working for the Vienna-based Jakob Lohner & Company, many years before he would even consider putting a horizontally opposed engine at the very back of a car.



