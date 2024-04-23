Range Rover Electric Caught During Arctic Testing

We are used to seeing spy pictures of the latest cars undergoing testing, but Land Rover is looking to snaffle the snappers by releasing its own images of the new Range Rover Electric, drifting across a frozen lake in the Arctic Circle. The various images show the forthcoming range (pun intended) flagship in “all black” guise. They reveal a car that looks strikingly similar to the existing, petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid Range Rover; the only discernible difference at this stage – aside from a green flash on the number plate – is the aero-optimised grille design. Indeed, the headlights, bonnet, lower bumper and scuff plates all look identical to those found on the electric car’s combustion-engined counterparts.



