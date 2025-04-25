Range Rover Electric Completes First Round Of Extreme Winter Testing

The new Range Rover Electric has completed a second round of winter testing ahead of its launch.
 
Key aspects put to the test included the EV's new thermal management system: how well it could heat the cabin and maintain rapid-charging performance in extreme sub-zero temperatures.
 
The prototypes also faced high-angle inclines and declines on frozen surfaces, testing that their one-pedal driving modes (using the motors' regenerative effect to slow and stop the car while off the throttle) work across a range of terrains.


