Range Rover GT To Become The Fifth Model In The Lineup

How many Range Rovers are there? Well, no fewer than four, including the original Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport, the Range Rover Evoque, and Range Rover Velar. And Land Rover believes that there is definitely room in the lineup for a fifth one. Do you know what this one will be called? Well, obviously yes, as it says it right there in the title. Moreover, the automaker also teased it officially, a little over a month ago, and since then, it has also fallen into the hands of the rendering crowd, which did a great job at imagining what lies beneath the rather quirky-looking camouflage. We are talking about the Range Rover GT, an upcoming model that replaces nothing, and features a sedan-like crossover design.



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