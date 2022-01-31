Range Rover SVR To Be Powered By BMW's 617HP Twin-Turbo 4.4 Liter V8

Following the debut of the all-new fifth-generation Range Rover a few months ago, Land Rover is putting the final touches on the Range Rover Sport sibling that is expected to debut this year. Since we are getting closer to the reveal, we have more speculative information about the model including the range-topping SVR variant that will likely benefit from BMW M power. As reported by Autocar, the Range Rover Sport SVR is rumored to produce 617 hp (460 kW / 625 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) thanks to the BMW-sourced twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, matching the performance credentials of the BMW X5 M Competition. The latter is one of the main rivals to the British SUV, alongside the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, the Audi RS Q8, the Maserati Levante Trofeo, the Aston Martin DBX, and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S.



Read Article