Rapper DDG Gives 1 Year Old Son A Ferrari F8 Tributo For Christmas

We've all been in a situation where we have to shop for someone we don't know that well, who maybe has it all, or oppositely, who has little need of all the fancy stuff that gets the rest of us excited. When in doubt, always Ferrari, is what rapper DDG would say. "When in doubt, shop" is the kind of advice a fashionista would give, but it can be adapted to almost every other situation and any other type of person. With social media stars, it would go something like "When in doubt, stunt," and that's exactly what DDG did on the occasion of his son's first birthday, presenting him with the kind of gift you would expect anywhere but a one-year-old's party: a Ferrari. DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) is a 27-year-old rapper and content creator who was able to spin a YouTube channel into an $8 million fortune. In December 2023, he also became a first-time father with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey, the leading singer and actress in the reimagined Little Mermaid movie.



