Rather Than Selling Reserves Maybe We Should Have Been Refining - Diesel Stockpile Drops To A 25 Day Supply

Diesel stockpiles in the U.S. are reportedly at their lowest point since 2008, with only enough fuel for a 25-day supply, according to a recent report from Bloomberg. Demand is also said to be at its highest point since 2007, creating a dangerous supply/demand combination that's causing spikes in pricing. The Biden administration called the nationwide diesel supply "unacceptably low" and is looking at all options to build up the national supply to help reduce prices. According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price of diesel is at $5.34 per gallon. That's an increase of $1.67 per gallon, compared to this time last year. The area getting hit the hardest is New England, where people burn diesel fuel for heat more than anywhere else in the country. There, stockpiles of diesel fuel are a third of what they normally are at this time of the year. However, the highest cost of diesel fuel is in California, where the average cost is almost $6.50 per gallon, an increase of almost $2.00 per gallon over this time last year.



