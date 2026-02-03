Read The Fine Print: California's New EV Rebate Only Applies To First Time EV Buyers

California has decided that if the U.S. government is going to slash electric-vehicle incentives, it needs to keep the momentum going itself with $200 million in state funds to promote cleaner cars. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest proposal reveals a bit more about how exactly it plans to plug the gap. The program's finer details are still hazy. But we know this: The policy would require manufacturers to match the state's contribution dollar-for-dollar, effectively doubling the incentive. And it would apply to both new and used vehicles that meet certain criteria. Here's what the California Air Resources Board tells us about the program:



Read Article