Read The Fine Print: California's New EV Rebate Only Applies To First Time EV Buyers

Agent009 submitted on 2/3/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:48:27 AM

Views : 348 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

California has decided that if the U.S. government is going to slash electric-vehicle incentives, it needs to keep the momentum going itself with $200 million in state funds to promote cleaner cars. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest proposal reveals a bit more about how exactly it plans to plug the gap.
 
The program's finer details are still hazy. But we know this: The policy would require manufacturers to match the state's contribution dollar-for-dollar, effectively doubling the incentive. And it would apply to both new and used vehicles that meet certain criteria. Here's what the California Air Resources Board tells us about the program:


Read Article


Read The Fine Print: California's New EV Rebate Only Applies To First Time EV Buyers

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)