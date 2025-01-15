Real-World Shots Of Tesla's 2025 Model Y Juniper Surface

Several real-world images of the thoroughly updated Tesla Model Y, codenamed Project ‘Juniper,’ have surfaced from China, along with reports suggesting that up to 50,000 orders for the refreshed EV have already been placed. The electric crossover from Tesla has consistently been a favorite in the Chinese market, and last year, it earned the title of the country’s best-selling car, with over 480,000 units sold. Perhaps the two most interesting photos of the new Model Y were shared on Chinese social media, showing what seems to be Launch Edition finished in Glacier Blue (although the color looks more grayish in these pictures), as evidenced by the new badge on the tailgate.



