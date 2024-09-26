Recaro Bankruptcy Halts Ineos Grenadier Production

The lack of one of the key components has caused the halt of Ineos Grenadier production. The super SUV is, of course, available at dealers, but this may cause problems with the delivery of cars configured strictly for the customer. What component is this about? Ineos has not officially disclosed this, but foreign media directly point to Recaro, which supplies the seats. The German company Recaro Automotive GmbH declared insolvency and thus bankruptcy on 31 July this year. Other manufacturers will manage this, as Recaro typically supplies seats for short car series. Meanwhile, a small manufacturer like Ineos will have to find a new supplier and then undergo homologation testing again.



