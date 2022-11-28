Recent Ferrari Fail Shows the SF90 May Be The Mustang Of Supercars

According to supercar.fails, which shared two images of the aftermath on social media one day ago, the Italian exotic machine was crashed somewhere in France. They didn’t say how that happened, but we suspect speed might have been involved, maybe with a double dose of the enthusiasm pill.



When it got its pictures taken, it was partially stranded on top of a boulder. Almost the entire face was badly bruised as a result, including the bumper, and front hood. On its way to rock-climbing, it scraped the rear right quarter panel and wheel against another one. The impact was so violent that some airbags were deployed.



