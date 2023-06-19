Recent Study Shows Automakers Have Done NOTHING To Improve The Public's View Of Self Driving Car Safety

Getting into a self-driving car may sound like an out-of-this-world experience, but the idea doesn't sit well with car buyers. In a consumer survey by the S&P Global Mobility, buyers desire automated safety through advanced driver system (ADAS) features in their cars instead of self-driving technologies.

The survey showed the desirability scores of both ADAS and autonomous driving features, with blind-spot monitoring topping the list at 82.5 percent. It is followed by a rearview camera mirror, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking (pedestrian and cyclists), and night vision at around 80 percent