Record Number Of Buyers Sign Up For $1000 A Month Car Payments

Average monthly new and used car payments remained elevated last quarter. Shoppers paid $30 more a month for new cars, while used car payments dipped by $2.

New car buyers spent more monthly to finance less, with the interest rate rising and the term shortening. In Q3 2023, buyers financed, on average, $40,149 for 68.4 months, paying $736 a month with a 7.4 percent APR. During the same quarter last year, people would pay $703 per month at 5.7 percent for 70.3 months on $41,347.