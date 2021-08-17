Red Bull Accused Of Vandalism Of Historic Urkrainian Cathedral

Ukrainian officials are fuming after Red Bull's motorsport arm allegedly ignored their ruling and drifted around the historic Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv. On the morning of August 10, those who commuted through Sofievskaya Square were treated to a show from world championship drifter Conor Shanahan in his S15 Nissan and three-time Ukraine champion Aleksandr Grinchuk in a 350Z. As Jalopnik reports, the pair drifted in tandem around the square typically reserved for pedestrian traffic, while onlookers had mixed bouts of amazement, confusion and disgust.



