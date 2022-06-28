Red Bull Announces RB17 Hypercar With 1100HP and A $6 Million Price Tag

Forget the Pagani Huayra R, McLaren Senna or the Mercedes-AMG One. A real-life Formula 1 track-focused production car is taking shape thanks to Red Bull Advanced Technologies, and it’s designed by none other than Red Bull Racing chief technical officer, Adrian Newey.



According to Red Bull, the RB17 is a two-seater hypercar optimized to deliver the ultimate on-track driving experience. No more than 50 units will ever see the light of day, all built at the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes. Production is scheduled to commence in 2025, with pricing starting at £5 million (roughly $6 million).





