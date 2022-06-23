Red Bull Cancels Reserve Formula 1 Driver For Slur On Livestream

Red Bull has suspended its Formula 1 test and reserve driver Juri Vips after he was recorded using offensive language on a livestream this weekend.

 

 

In a release, the team said that Vips has been suspended from all duties with the team pending a full investigation into the incident. The driver used a racial slur and homophobic language while gaming with fellow Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson, reports the BBC.

“As an organization, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behavior within our organization,” Red Bull wrote.



