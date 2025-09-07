Red Bull Fires Christian Horner As F1 Team Boss

In a statement, Red Bull said Horner, who until now has been at the helm of the squad for its entire existence, has been “released from his operational duties with effect from today”.

Laurent Mekies, currently team principal of Red Bull’s second F1 team, Racing Bulls, will replace Horner. In turn, Racing Bulls racing director Alan Permane will become team principal of the junior squad.

Horner has served as Red Bull’s team principal since the squad first entered F1 in the 2005 season by buying the Jaguar Racing squad from Ford. He impressed Red Bull through his leadership of his own Arden International squad, which was then a front-runner in Formula 3000. Horner had been looking for a way to move his team into F1 when the Red Bull opportunity arose.