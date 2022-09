Porsche has scrapped plans to enter Formula 1 with Red Bull but is still eyeing a place on the grid as the sport “remains an attractive environment. Today it confirmed that discussions with Red Bull regarding a potential F1 entry “will no longer be continued”. The German company said in a statement: “The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing, which would include not only an engine partnership but also the team. “This could not be achieved.



Read Article