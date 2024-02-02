Red Bull Talks About 15,000 RPM 2026 RB17 Hybrid V10 Hypercar

The single most important supercar of the 1990s was the BMW V12-powered McLaren F1, which is credited to the one and only Gordon Murray, Peter Stevens, and Paul Rosche. A decade later, the Volkswagen Group flexed its proverbial muscles with the maniacally fast Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4.



In the 2010s, the high-performance segment focused on downforce and electrification. These motifs are still relevant in the 2020s, which is likely going to be remembered as the decade of the Red Bull RB17. On the Talking Bull podcast, chief technical officer Adrian Newey confirmed that a full-scale model of the two-seat downforce monster will be revealed sometime in the summer of 2024.



Newey further made it clear that interior space will be slightly better than in the Aston Martin Valkyrie, which – as you're well aware – was once referred to as the AM-RB 001. He specifically mentions a lot more legroom, and chances are that the RB17 will also sweeten the deal with a slightly wider cabin.





Read Article