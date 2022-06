Red Bull Racing junior driver Juri Vips has had his contract terminated by the Formula 1 team following an investigation into his use of a racial slur in a video game stream. The incident occurred last week, when Vips participated in a video game stream online with fellow F2 driver Liam Lawson. During play, Vips referred to another player by the N-word in a clip that was later shared widely on Twitter. It was one of several moments in which Vips drew a shocked response from Lawson on the stream. In the immediate aftermath, Red Bull announced Vips would be suspended pending an investigation into the incident.



