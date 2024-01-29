Red Cybertruck Is A Hit - Should Tesla Drop The One Finish Fits All Concept?

The vehicle was spotted in Sacramento, California, on a rainy day. Dennis took it to the customization shop soon after he got it delivered. Now, he has brought it to a car and coffee event to show it off.

People gathered around it, got onboard without even asking for permission, took photographs of it, and stared at it for minutes. It was obvious that the Cybertruck stole the spotlight on the day of the event as if it were the only car present. The wrap used on his Tesla is called "jiujitsu wrap" from TinyBot, and it was put on his car in three days by Unplugged Performance.

So far, the most daring wrap that a Cybertruck wore was purple, but that shade was also toned down by the fact that, depending on the light, it sometimes seemed black, while the purple in it came out either under artificial light or direct sunlight.


