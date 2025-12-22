Redditor With A 2020 Corolla Walks Into A Shop With A Coolant Leak And Walks Out With $10,000 Bill

Agent009 submitted on 12/22/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:20:22 PM

Views : 482 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Redditor was in for a nasty surprise after bringing his 2020 Toyota Corolla to a mechanic for a simple coolant leak. The shop quoted him $10,116.27 for parts and labor. He took the estimate to the “Ask A Mechanic” forum and received a wide range of responses.
 
First and foremost, the mechanic believed the coolant leak caused an electrical short. The result: “Wire harness connector is fried.” The estimate called for replacing the ECU, an expensive component, and the vehicle’s entire wiring harness. That is a time-intensive repair.


Read Article


Redditor With A 2020 Corolla Walks Into A Shop With A Coolant Leak And Walks Out With $10,000 Bill

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)