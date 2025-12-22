Redditor With A 2020 Corolla Walks Into A Shop With A Coolant Leak And Walks Out With $10,000 Bill

A Redditor was in for a nasty surprise after bringing his 2020 Toyota Corolla to a mechanic for a simple coolant leak. The shop quoted him $10,116.27 for parts and labor. He took the estimate to the “Ask A Mechanic” forum and received a wide range of responses.

First and foremost, the mechanic believed the coolant leak caused an electrical short. The result: “Wire harness connector is fried.” The estimate called for replacing the ECU, an expensive component, and the vehicle’s entire wiring harness. That is a time-intensive repair.