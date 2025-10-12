Redesigned 2027 Kia Stelos Rolls Out To Market Minus An EV Option

The Kia Seltos isn’t a model we’re familiar with in the UK, because the first generation wasn’t sold in Europe. However, the second-generation Seltos is coming here and it’s just been revealed in full.

Referred to as a “sub-compact SUV” by Kia, the Seltos measures 4,430mm long, 1,660mm tall and 1,830mm wide - meaning it sits between the recently facelifted Stonic and Sportage. It’s very similar in size to the Niro, although the Seltos isn’t expected to be a replacement for that car.

One reason for that is the powertrains available in the new car. While the Niro comes in hybrid or pure-electric form, the Seltos is equipped with pure-petrol and hybrid engines.