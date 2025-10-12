Redesigned 2027 Kia Stelos Rolls Out To Market Minus An EV Option

Agent009 submitted on 12/10/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:12:24 AM

Views : 422 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Kia Seltos isn’t a model we’re familiar with in the UK, because the first generation wasn’t sold in Europe. However, the second-generation Seltos is coming here and it’s just been revealed in full. 
 
Referred to as a “sub-compact SUV” by Kia, the Seltos measures 4,430mm long, 1,660mm tall and 1,830mm wide - meaning it sits between the recently facelifted Stonic and Sportage. It’s very similar in size to the Niro, although the Seltos isn’t expected to be a replacement for that car.
 
One reason for that is the powertrains available in the new car. While the Niro comes in hybrid or pure-electric form, the Seltos is equipped with pure-petrol and hybrid engines. 


Read Article


Redesigned 2027 Kia Stelos Rolls Out To Market Minus An EV Option

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)