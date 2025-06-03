Refresh 2026 Genesis GV70 Still Undercuts BMW X3 By Thousands

Following its American debut at the LA Auto Show last year, the refreshed Genesis GV70 is on its way to US showrooms. The compact luxury crossover received a host of updates for the 2026 model year to go with the enhanced styling, though it is important to note that the changes warranted a price increase almost across the range, though the GV70 still undercuts the BMW X3, which starts at $49,950. The V6-powered lineup has also been streamlined, increasing the base price if you want more oomph with your GV70.
 
The GV70 is still available in two choices of power plants - the 300-horsepower turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four and the 375-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 - with each trim level equipped with an all-wheel-drive.


