The refreshed 2022 Kia Stinger is finally nearing a debut in the United States after already having a premiere in South Korea and Europe. The American version premieres on March 16.

The teaser image shows off the Stinger's updated headlights that now have two strips of running lights on the top and bottom of the lamp. It appears almost identical to the design on the South Korean model. The only major change is the amber turn signal at the corner of the American version.