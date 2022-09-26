Refreshed 2024 Silverado HD Quietly Breaks Cover

Chevrolet is going all out on its 2024 lineup of pickups. The Silverado EV will be in full swing, Colorado is coming off of a total redesign, and now we’ve learned that its HD lineup is getting a significant refresh that will make these trucks a more comfortable and productive place to work and play. Most noticeable is the new exterior look with a fascia that uses C-shaped headlights that are pushed to the corners and flank a new grille. This new look is every bit as bold as the previous truck if a bit less polarizing.

Inside, all trim levels LT and above will receive an updated interior that the half-tons received starting in 2023. That includes a new dash with a 13.4-inch infotainment screen in the center stack, as well as a reconfigurable 12.3-inch driver information center.







 



