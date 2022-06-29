Refreshed BMW X6 M Caught Testing At The Nurburgring

The last time we laid eyes on the refreshed X6 M, it was just about camo-free and came with rumors of a hot-ish X6 M60i variant. Frankly, there weren't a whole lot more places BMW could lose the camo without just driving the refreshed model around for kicks. Clearly, that's not the case, as our latest batch of spy photos shows. The BMW X6 M will keep up BMW's big-faced appearances, though the grille doesn't appear to grow much as compared to the current coupe SUV. This latest batch of spy photos also gives us a look at the new M car's wheel options, some of which will be more road-friendly than others.



