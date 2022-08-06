Refreshed Cadillac XT4 To Get Oversized Screen And Super Cruise Technology

Four years after production of the XT4 kicked off, Cadillac has started testing the mid-cycle refresh in the open. The facelifted iteration will bring the usual updates at both ends, and new technology gear, spy photos reveal.



Starting with the interior, we can see that the GM-owned luxury car brand has updated the dashboard panel to allow the fitment of a widescreen that combines the infotainment system in the middle, and the digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The whole shape of this part looks very similar to the one equipping the Escalade, and the Lyriq.





