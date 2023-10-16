Refreshed Chevrolet Tahoe Pushed Back To 2025

As families continue to grow, so does the need for more space – seven or eight-seat SUVs offer the practicality of a station wagon and the flexibility of an MPV, thus accommodating either an ever-larger family or a bunch of friends going on many adventures together. Plus, they can also traverse heavy terrain. Naturally, the Detroit Three are experts in crafting such big truck-based models. General Motors, the largest of them, for example, has both the Chevrolet Tahoe and the badge-engineered GMC Yukon on offer. Plus, if you want even more space, there are also the Suburban and Yukon XL, of course. Back to the Chevrolet Tahoe, the nameplate has been on GM's payroll since 1994, and two decades later, it has already reached its fifth iteration on the GMT T1XX truck and SUV platform. It is built alongside the Caddy Escalade and Escalade ESV, plus the Suburban and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, on the architecture with distinctive Chevy looks. Or so we thought.



