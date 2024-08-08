Refreshed Porsche 911 GT3 RS Breaks Out At The Ring

When Porsche revealed the facelifted 992.2 version of the 911 earlier this year it only gave us two new models, the GTS Hybrid and base Carrera. Which means there’s plenty more to come over the next couple of years, including the GT3 RS, which our spy photographers have captured out in the open for the first time. We can tell it’s an RS because of the saw-tooth front fender vents, the hood vents, unique door design and that towering rear wing. But this being an early prototype, it’s still wearing the current car’s front bumper and we can be sure that’ll be swapped for something fresher, and offering more downforce, in time for its debut.



Read Article