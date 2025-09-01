Refreshed Porsche Cayenne Coupé Spied Testing In Germany

The current, third-generation Porsche Cayenne arrived back in 2017, before receiving what we thought was a mid-life refresh in 2023. Now we can see there’s another update in the offing for the popular SUV, thanks to new spy shots of a Cayenne Coupé testing.

An all-electric fourth-generation Cayenne will arrive sometime this year and rather than simply replace the existing internal-combustion engined Mk3 version, Porsche decided last summer to continue sales of it alongside the new EV. So in order to keep the petrol-powered Cayenne feeling fresh against the upcoming electric model, Porsche is giving it another refresh – as our images show.