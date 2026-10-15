Refreshed Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Extreme Reveals New Aerodynamic Refinements

Xiaomi is refining the SU7 Ultra Extreme formula, and the latest pair of prototypes the carparazzi spotted at the Nurburgring shows a great deal of changes from previous test vehicles. The emphasis here is aerodynamics, and the focus is downforce generation with minimal drag penalties.

The most obvious change sits out back, where the wing shows a twin-plane design and swan-neck supports. A drag reduction system is likely featured, especially when you remember that swan-neck supports can easily accommodate the linkages that make DRS plausible. Rather crazy on an electric sedan, the fender louvers of the SU7 Ultra Extreme have also changed.