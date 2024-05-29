Rehired Tesla Supercharging Employee Came Back Because Of The Pathetic State Of EV Charging In The US

A recently rehired Tesla Supercharger team member beautifully explained why he came back and gave a respectful nod to his former leader fired by Elon Musk.
 
At this point, we have a fairly accurate picture of what happened with the firing of Tesla’s ~500 charging organization.

As I described in my article ‘Elon Musk is throwing his weight around Tesla, comes in like a wrecking ball‘, sources say that amid a round of layoffs, Musk asked Tesla’s head of charging, Rebecca Tinucci, to fire 15 to 20% of her team, which she did.

But Musk asked for more and she pushed back against it.


 


