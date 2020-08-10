Relive The Thrill Of The 70's: UK Firm Resurrects MGB Sports Car As An EV

Electric versions of iconic classics are becoming increasingly popular as the automotive industry looks towards a zero-emissions future, and now one Britain's greatest sports cars has got the EV treatment.

Midlands-based RBW EV Classic Cars has unveiled a pre-production prototype of an all-new sports car inspired by the MGB.

Built using an all-new body shell produced by British Motor Heritage, the RBW EV Roadster rides on a patented power drivetrain system that is the result of three years of development between RBW, Continental Engineering Services (CES) and Zytek Automotive. The end result is a car that wouldn't look out of place in the 1960s, but with cutting-edge, Formula E-derived technology under the skin.



