Remaining First Edition Bronco Orders MAY NOT Actually Get Delivered To Customers.

Bronco6G forum is reporting that some first edition Bronco customers who HAD deposits WON'T get theirs?



“Just received a call from my dealer in Tampa, FL about an email from Ford sent last night regarding the 2 FE orders they have not received (mine included). Ford does NOT have the ability to build all the remaining 2021 FE models and giving the remaining order holders until 5pm EST today to change trim levels for a 2022 model only. If they do not receive a new 2022 trim/model to replace the FE my order will be canceled. WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F@CK?”





Remaining First Edition Ford Bronco Orders Will Be Canceled If Not Changed to Non-FE Trim https://t.co/yr7weA6yCs pic.twitter.com/g3lmqGG7LN — Bronco6G (@Bronco6G) October 7, 2021











