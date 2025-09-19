Remaining South Korean Workers Refuse To Come To Work At Hyundai Georgia Plant After ICE Raid

A massive immigration raid on a battery plant in the US state of Georgia earlier this month continues to reverberate across the region with workers staying home and delays mounting.

Ken Shim, president of Woowon Technology, said he had to provide paid time off to ease the stress of South Korean engineers installing equipment at a cell plant being built by Hyundai Motor and South Korea’s SK On near Cartersville, Georgia.

Shim, an American citizen who has lived in the United States for more than a decade, stressed that his employees are all working legally – they have visas that allow for limited business activity such as training local hires and setting up equipment.