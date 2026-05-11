Remember When Audi Interiors Ruled? What Happened? Why Does The New Q9 Interior Look Cheaper Than A 10-Year-Old Lexus?

There was a time when climbing into an Audi felt like sliding into a bank vault lined with buttery leather and machined aluminum. Buttons clicked with Swiss-watch precision. The steering wheel hugged your palms like it had been waiting for you personally. Audi didn’t sell cars; it sold the quiet confidence that German interior quality was simply unbeatable. BMWs felt clinical, Mercedes a bit blingy, but Audi? Audi was the benchmark.

Then came the touchscreen apocalypse.



Behold the latest $150,000 Audi. Open the door and… meh. A sea of glossy black plastic that already looks finger-smudged and rental-car cheap. Two tablet-sized screens stacked like an afterthought at Best Buy. Haptic sliders that demand your full attention just to adjust the temperature. The “premium” materials feel like they were chosen by an accountant who discovered Aliexpress. It’s not ugly, exactly. It’s just… forgettable. The kind of interior that will look embarrassingly dated by 2028, like those 2018 iPhones with the notch we all swore were futuristic.



Now swing open a 10-year-old Lexus LC500. Same era as the first iPhone X, yet it still looks like it rolled out of the oven yesterday. Sweeping analog-digital gauges, tactile metal vents, leather so supple it practically purrs. Every control has weight, every surface has texture, every detail has character. It doesn’t scream “luxury.” It whispers it with a smirk. Ten years on and the LC500 cockpit still has more soul in one carbon-fiber trim piece than the entire new Audi has in its pixelated dashboard.



Audi used to embarrass Lexus on interiors. Now a decade-old Lexus is embarrassing the flagship Audi. That’s not evolution. That’s a quiet surrender to the cult of the big screen.



You decide. Would you rather daily-drive the future that already feels passé, or the “old” car that refuses to age? The answer is parked in your driveway, smirking.













The first image is the latest $150K Audi. The interior already looks dated and cheap.



The 2nd photo is from a 10 year old Lexus LC500. To date, it looks futuristic, classy, loads of character and oomph. Fresh from the oven.



You decide. pic.twitter.com/hHOVsyDKqa — Emini tic (@TicTocTick) May 12, 2026



