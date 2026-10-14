Remember When Mazda Almost Built A Luxury Brand?

Mazda has long punched above its weight in the automotive world — engineering marvels like the Wankel rotary engine and the evergreen MX-5 Miata are proof of that. But there's a chapter in the brand's history that most enthusiasts don't know: a bold, well-funded attempt to build a genuine luxury marque that would go toe-to-toe with Lexus, Infiniti, and even Mercedes-Benz. It came remarkably close to happening. This is the story of Amati — the luxury brand that almost was. While Mazda has positioned itself as an automotive giant over the decades, it's had to live in the wide-reaching shadow the likes of Toyota and Honda have cast over the industry. On top of its agreeable civilian vehicles, Mazda has also worked hard to develop some truly left-field innovations over the years, the most famous of which is the Wankel rotary engine, which saw regular use in a few of Mazda's greatest hits, such as the RX-7 — in addition to brand staples like the Mazda MX-5 Miata.



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