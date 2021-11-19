Remember When They Laughed? Analyst Claims Tesla Will Own 25% Of The Automotive Market By 2026

Tesla bull and CEO of ARK Invest Cathie Wood predicts that Tesla’s share in the total auto market could be up to 25% by 2026. Wood also believes that the transition to electric vehicles might be ‘too little too late’ for legacy automakers. “If Tesla is the first to be successful in autonomous in the United States, we’re beginning to believe that not only will Tesla take that biggest share of the electric vehicle market, we believe that it could take 20% to 25% share of the total auto market in five years,” Wood said in an interview with Barron’s.



Read Article