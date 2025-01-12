Remember When They Said Presidents CAN'T Effect Gas Prices? GUESS How May States Now Have Gas UNDER $3.00 Per Gallon? Colorado at $1.829!

A Colorado Miracle and Trump's Energy Triumph



In a stunning turn for American drivers, a Colorado woman is left "literally shocked" after filling her tank for under $16 at just $1.82 per gallon. This viral moment from the Rocky Mountain State underscores a nationwide relief that's reshaping family budgets amid soaring holiday travel demands. As of December 1, 2025, spot prices in Colorado and neighboring states like Oklahoma and Texas have dipped below $1.99, per GasBuddy data, the lowest since 2021. Nationally, the average hovers at $2.95—a four-year low, down 8.5 cents weekly and 5.4 cents yearly.



This isn't mere luck; it's the direct payoff of President Trump's "energy dominance" agenda. By slashing Biden-era regulations, declaring a National Energy Emergency, and unleashing domestic drilling, Trump has supercharged U.S. production to record levels—13.5 million barrels daily. OPEC's increased output aligns with this pro-market push, flooding supplies and cratering crude prices to $58.89 per barrel. Families stand to save thousands annually: for a typical household driving 15,000 miles, that's $400–$600 back in pockets.



Yet, this story deserves wall-to-wall coverage. While tariffs pose risks, Trump's core policies prove America-first energy works—fueling growth, independence, and affordability. Time to drill, baby, drill!



Over 31 states have gas UNDER $3.00 per gallon now. MANY, WAY under $3.00!















Energy prices are tumbling. Now THIRTY ONE states feature average gas prices under $3 per gallon! pic.twitter.com/FALewYWPbi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2025



“Gas is $1.82 and I just paid under $16 for the gas.”



Colorado woman says she’s “literally shocked” at how low gas is in her area.



This should be dominating every headline right now. Trump is saving families thousands of dollars a year. pic.twitter.com/eKDL0rXQ4c — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 1, 2025



