Remember When They Said Presidents CAN'T Effect Gas Prices? GUESS How May States Now Have Gas UNDER $3.00 Per Gallon? Colorado at $1.829!

A Colorado Miracle and Trump's Energy Triumph
In a stunning turn for American drivers, a Colorado woman is left "literally shocked" after filling her tank for under $16 at just $1.82 per gallon. This viral moment from the Rocky Mountain State underscores a nationwide relief that's reshaping family budgets amid soaring holiday travel demands. As of December 1, 2025, spot prices in Colorado and neighboring states like Oklahoma and Texas have dipped below $1.99, per GasBuddy data, the lowest since 2021. Nationally, the average hovers at $2.95—a four-year low, down 8.5 cents weekly and 5.4 cents yearly.
This isn't mere luck; it's the direct payoff of President Trump's "energy dominance" agenda. By slashing Biden-era regulations, declaring a National Energy Emergency, and unleashing domestic drilling, Trump has supercharged U.S. production to record levels—13.5 million barrels daily. OPEC's increased output aligns with this pro-market push, flooding supplies and cratering crude prices to $58.89 per barrel. Families stand to save thousands annually: for a typical household driving 15,000 miles, that's $400–$600 back in pockets.
Yet, this story deserves wall-to-wall coverage. While tariffs pose risks, Trump's core policies prove America-first energy works—fueling growth, independence, and affordability. Time to drill, baby, drill!
Over 31 states have gas UNDER $3.00 per gallon now. MANY, WAY under $3.00!