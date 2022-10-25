Removed Video Catch Tesla Model 3 Crash After Front Suspension Collapses

You are peacefully driving at night when you see a Tesla Model 3 crash and climb a bollard. Thanks to your dash cam, you have recorded the incident and thought it was curious enough to publish it on YouTube to share with some friends. A few days later, you decide to take it down without realizing you may have recorded the first video example of "Whompy Wheels."



Luckily, the man who coined this expression to talk about these suspension defects in Tesla vehicles has taken revealing screenshots of the whole thing. Keef Wivaneff shared them on his Twitter account, as well as the video.



In his description of what happened, Wivaneff said that “the wheel fell off and the underside of the car is scraping on the roadway. And then it goes airborne as the spring hurls the car upwards.” We watched the video before it was taken down and can confirm what Wivaneff said.



