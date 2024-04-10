Renault Boss Claims It's EVs Are Lasting Longer Than Ice Models

Electric vehicles will have greater long-term life than petrol or diesel models according to Renault, with the company’s CEO Luca de Meo saying batteries are proving to have more longevity than early predictions.

“EVs will last longer than ICE because there are fewer moving parts; contrary to what people thought would happen, batteries are lasting a lot longer than they were expected to,” said de Meo at the launch of a new partnership with recycling expert SUEZ.

The goal of the new venture is to develop the “circular economy” and use more recycled materials in new car production, plus increase the usage of recycled parts as replacements in existing cars. It also aims to tighten up the collection and treatment of vehicles at the end of their life to reuse and recycle more components.