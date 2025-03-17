Renault Builds A Mini Sized Supercar With The 540HP 5 Turbo 3E

In the markets where they are sold, Renault cars are known as reliable and decently built. What the products of the French carmaker are not, despite the experience Renault has with racing, are supercars. That's why when Renault says it made one it's bound to raise some eyebrows.

Ok, maybe not a full-blown supercar, but a mini one. I know, you've probably never heard of a mini-supercar, because that's a segment Renault promises to invent with the 5 Turbo 3E, a lovable, tiny electric car that packs a lot more punch than you'd expect from it.

The car first broke cover at the end of last year as a "beast of a car built for rallying, drift and track performance" but adapted for use on the road. It is, by all accounts, the most powerful road vehicle the French carmaker has ever made.