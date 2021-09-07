Renault CEO Says Semiconductor Shortage To Continue Through 2022

It seems that the semiconductor shortage causing serious problems in the automotive industry is here to stay, as Renault CEO, Luca de Meo revealed its effects will continue to be felt through 2022. His comments come a few days after BMW’s warning that the crisis will stay with us during the second half of 2021. During a French parliament hearing, Luca de Meo said that Renault’s major suppliers are referring to the semiconductor shortage as “a structural thing that will be with us through 2022”, adding that it will increase tension in the system even if the production capacity improves.



