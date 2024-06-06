Renault CEO Says They Are Not Selling Their Formula 1 Team Despite Dismal Performance

Renault Group boss Luca de Meo has vehemently denied that he has any plans to sell the beleaguered Alpine Formula 1 team, either entirely or in part.

The Oxfordshire-based team has struggled this season and is currently ninth in the constructors’ championship with just two points – courtesy of a pair of 10th-place finishes. That has led to reports in F1 circles that Renault was considering selling the outfit.

But in an exclusive Autocar interview, de Meo says the team’s current difficulties will not bring any kind of ownership rethink.