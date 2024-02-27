Renault CEO Urges EU Automakers To Form An Airbus Like Alliance To Fight The Chinese

Renault’s CEO, Luca de Meo, has urged European automakers to unite and form an Airbus-style conglomerate to manufacture affordable electric vehicles capable of competing with Chinese imports entering the continent.

Airbus came together in 2000 as a joint venture between European aerospace companies. It is supported by European governments, and the companies came together to compete against large American companies, like Boeing.

According to de Meo, European automakers need to do something similar to compete with the growing influx of affordable electric vehicles from China, which has emerged as a powerhouse in the segment. According to Autonews, the CEO said “we need to be creative to find a solution” at the Geneva Motor Show this week.