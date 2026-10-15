Renault Has Over 1,000 Orders For $180,000 Bespoked Hot Hatch

Agent009 submitted on 10/15/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:02:35 AM

Views : 740 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Renault has found more than 1,000 people willing to spend a not-so-small fortune on an electric hot hatch. The French automaker has booked more than half of the planned 1,980-unit production run for the wacky 5 Turbo 3E, despite a starting price of €160,000 (roughly $180,000 at current exchange rates). That's a lot of money for a car wearing a Renault badge, but this isn't your average subcompact hatchback.

 
The latest update comes from the 2026 Paris Motor Show, where Renault has brought the feisty EV in new paint schemes ahead of its customization program. Speaking to UK magazine Piston Heads, Florent Ingargiola, the car's product leader, confirmed that the company has already secured orders for more than 50 percent of the planned production run.
 


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Renault Has Over 1,000 Orders For $180,000 Bespoked Hot Hatch

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