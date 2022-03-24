Renault Stops Production In Russia Over Fears Of A Boycott - Revises Outlook Downward

French carmaker Renault announced in a statement Wednesday that it has suspended all activities at its Moscow factory. The announcement comes as Ukrainian leaders have called for a boycott against the company, and accused Renault of "sponsoring Russia's war machine."



Just one day earlier, Renault had said it was resuming production for three days only. Regarding its involvement in major Russian car manufacturer AvtoVAZ, owned by Renault, the French carmaker said that it's "assessing the available options, taking into account the current environment, while acting responsibly towards its 45,000 employees in Russia."



Read Article