Renderings Based On Patent Images Gives Clue To What The 2026 BMW X3 Will Look Like

Well, for the most part, at least, as these are unofficial yet realistic renderings based on the leaked patent images that recently made their way to the World Wide Web. Thus, this is what the 2026 BMW iX3 Neue Klasse will look like, for the most part.

This model is an extremely important product for BMW. It's a battery-electric crossover that will set itself apart from its combustion-powered sibling. It's also the brand's first-ever production vehicle based on the all-new Neue Klasse platform.