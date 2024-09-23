Rental Car Company Avis Suffers Data Breach Of Over 300,000 Customers

Car rental company Avis has suffered a data breach impacting nearly 300,000 customers after an unauthorized third party accessed a business application.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, Avis Car Rental is the subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, which also owns Zipcar, Flexcar, Budget Truck Rental, Payless Car Rental, and Budget Rent a Car. The parent company operates in 11,000 locations in 180 countries and reported $12.1 billion in annual revenue in 2023.

Avis says the attacker breached the company’s business application between August 3 and August 6, 2024, and was detected on August 5, 2024.